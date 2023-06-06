Rajouri Police recover gold ornaments, mobile phones from thief

Rajouri: Police in Rajouri have worked out a case of theft recovering stolen property and gold ornaments worth over ten lakh rupees with a thief also being nabbed.

In an official statement, Rajouri police said that on May 19, a written complaint was lodged by Mohd Sayeed regarding theft of gold ornaments and mobile phones by some unknown person from his rented apartment near near Salani bridge of Rajouri.

In this regard FIR No 229 U/S 457/380 IPC of Police Station Rajouri was registered and investigation of case was kick started by a team headed by SHO Rajouri Mohammad Showket Chowdhary under the supervision of Deputy SP Headquarter Mudassir Hussain and Additional SP Rajouri Vivek Shekhar Sharma.