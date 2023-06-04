Rajouri Police to sharpen fighting skills of VDC members at special camps

Rajouri, June 4: Amid the prevailing security situation, Jammu and Kashmir police in Rajouri district have started a major exercise to sharpen the firing as well as weapon handling skills of hundreds of Village Defence Committee members with multiple training camps held across the district on Sunday.

Village Defence Committees (VDCs) were raised in different parts of Jammu and Kashmir to deal with terrorism during early 2000 and under the initiative identified villagers in an area having good credentials and background were provided with .303 rifles.