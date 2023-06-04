Rajouri Police to sharpen fighting skills of VDC members at special camps

Rajouri, June 4: Amid the prevailing security situation, Jammu and Kashmir police in Rajouri district have started a major exercise to sharpen the firing as well as weapon handling skills of hundreds of Village Defence Committee members with multiple training camps held across the district on Sunday.
Village Defence Committees (VDCs) were raised in different parts of Jammu and Kashmir to deal with terrorism during early 2000 and under the initiative identified villagers in an area having good credentials and background were provided with .303 rifles.
Although the VDC members in districts of Chenab Valley are also paid for their services, the members of these committees in Rajouri and Poonch districts are not paid and are working on a voluntary basis.
These members on the one hand play the role of safety in their villages; on the other hand, they sometimes accompany security forces during area domination patrols as well as counter-terrorism operations.
The VDCs in Rajouri and Poonch , have now been activated fully with government as well as security forces taking several steps for their strengthening.
Strengthening of VDCs has been prioritised especially after January 1 Dhangri terror attack in which 7 people from Hindu community lost their lives where as 13 others got injured.
The people demanded for strengthening a VDCs after these gruesome killings gruesome killings and this demand was also taken up with Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir during his visit to the village after this attack while people also put forth this demand before Union Home Minister.
Meanwhile, the Government took a major step for strengthening VDCs in the district in recent months under which many new members have been included in existing committees while several ex-servicemen have been provided with Self Loading Rifles (SLRs).
Now, in order to sharpen the weapon handling, weapon cleaning and firing skills of these members and to ensure that their weapons remain in fully working condition, Rajouri police have started a major exercise in which training camps are being held for these members.
On Sunday, police administration held the training camps at multiple places in the district in which hundreds of these members took part.
Specially designated weapon trainers from District Police Line Rajouri chaired these camps who gave presentations before the VDC members for better weapon handling, weapon cleaning and firing skills.
The VDC members were also made aware on how to keep their weapons in full working conditions and to ensure the cleanliness of weapons every month in a proper manner taking all possible measures of self-security.
Yogesh Sharma, a young VDC member of Rajouri termed this exercise of police as fruitful stating that it will sharpen the skills of VDC members which is pivotal at this point of time when repeated terror incidents are taking place in Rajouri and Poonch districts.
“Situation in our area is not that much peaceful now as multiple incidents of terror acts and encounters have taken place and in such situation, VDCs have an important role to play.” Sharma said.
He added, “VDCs have proved their mettle in early 2000 and we even played a role in counter terror operations.”
Kamal Kishore Sharma, another VDC member hailed this exercise of police and called for holding regular camps.
“There is a need to further strengthen VDCs. All the ex-servicemen should be involved in VDCs and provided with SLRs while more VDCs should be raised,” he said.