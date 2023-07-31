Rajouri school students demand teachers

The students of the school located in remote village Gabber of Kotranka sub division in Rajouri district took out the protest rally on Monday morning while they were joined by villagers, their parents and PRIs of the area.

Raising slogans, students of school said that Government High School Gabber is located at last corner of Rajouri district with the area share its boundary with Reasi district. The school caters high standard studies of three villages and students come to this school for availing studies but lack of adequate number of teachers is creating a problem.