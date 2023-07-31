Rajouri school students demand teachers

Rajouri, July 31: Students of Government High School Gabber alongwith locals, parents and panchayat representatives held a protest demonstration on Monday demanding posting of teachers in their school.
The students of the school located in remote village Gabber of Kotranka sub division in Rajouri district took out the protest rally on Monday morning while they were joined by villagers, their parents and PRIs of the area.
Raising slogans, students of school said that Government High School Gabber is located at last corner of Rajouri district with the area share its boundary with Reasi district. The school caters high standard studies of three villages and students come to this school for availing studies but lack of adequate number of teachers is creating a problem.
“There are only three teachers and one headmaster in the school and this much number is not adequate to run the affairs of school smoothly ensuring better teaching learning process,” the villagers and school students said while holding protest.
SHO Budhal NR Thakur and Naib Tehsildar Budhal later reached at the protest site and assured the protesters that their issue will be taken up with the higher authorities.
On this assurance the protest was called off.