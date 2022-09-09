Rajouri tense over land row; prohibitory orders enforced

However, as the situation remained peaceful throughout the day, the Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Vikas Kundal stated that there would be no restrictions in Rajouri town on Saturday.

Officials said that a dispute had erupted over a piece of land located near 36 Gali in Rajouri town amid conflicting claims by two communities. “The people from Muslim community claim that the land is the property of Auqaf Islamia, belonging to a mosque and they intend to construct a new mosque at the site. But the people from the other community living in the vicinity of this site are objecting to it,” they said.

The tension engulfed the town on Thursday following a dispute after which a heavy deployment of police and paramilitary forces was made. A route march by the forces was also taken out in the main town late Thursday evening.