Rajouri town all set to get multi-car parking facility

Rajouri, Feb 17: The District Development Commissioner (DDC) Rajouri, Vikas Kundal, on Friday chaired a joint sitting of staff of Municipal Council (MC) Rajouri and councilors to finalise the site for the construction of multi-car parking facility in Rajouri.
The meeting was attended by the President of MC, Arif Jatt, along with councilors Sanjay Sharma, Rajinder Gupta, Shahida Dar, Pushpinder Gupta, Rajesh Gupta, and Mushtaq Hussain, besides ADC, Sachin Dev Singh; EXN PWD, Maqbool Hussain , EO MC, Yaqoob Hussain and other officials.
During the meeting, the DDC reviewed the options available for the location of the multi-car parking facility and directed the officials to finalise a site that is convenient for the public and does not affect the day-to-day activities of the nearby shops and establishments.
After a detailed discussion, the old bus stand site was finalised and the DDC directed the PWD authorities to design the blueprint as per the site and the vehicles plying in the area. He also instructed them to ensure that the shops are not affected during the construction work. “The Multi-Car parking facility will provide the much-needed parking space to the residents and visitors to Rajouri. This will help in easing the traffic congestion on the roads and will also provide an opportunity for the town’s commercial establishments to grow,” said Vikas Kundal.
He further added that the MC Rajouri has been directed to ensure that the construction work is completed within the stipulated time and that the facility is made operational at the earliest.
The DDC expressed gratitude to the councilors of MC Rajouri for their cooperation in finalizing the location for the Multi-Car parking facility. He also urged them to continue their efforts towards the development of the town and to work towards providing the best facilities to the residents of the district.