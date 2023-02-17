Rajouri town all set to get multi-car parking facility

After a detailed discussion, the old bus stand site was finalised and the DDC directed the PWD authorities to design the blueprint as per the site and the vehicles plying in the area. He also instructed them to ensure that the shops are not affected during the construction work. “The Multi-Car parking facility will provide the much-needed parking space to the residents and visitors to Rajouri. This will help in easing the traffic congestion on the roads and will also provide an opportunity for the town’s commercial establishments to grow,” said Vikas Kundal.

He further added that the MC Rajouri has been directed to ensure that the construction work is completed within the stipulated time and that the facility is made operational at the earliest.