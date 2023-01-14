Rajouri villagers protest against mysterious death of man, block road

Rajouri, Jan 14: Villagers of Dagal and nearby areas of Rajouri held a protest demonstration against mysterious death of a man alleging that death has taken place at a police naka and cops are involved in it.
Deceased have been identified as Sher Singh (23) son of Chatar Singh resident of Dagal village of Rajouris' Kalakote sub division.
Protesting locals said that deceased used to work in Sunderbani as a laborer and was returning home to take part in Lohri festival and left Sunderbani on Thursday but went missing.
" On Friday we came to know that he was lying in an inebriated condition at Siot after which team of police from Bakhar police naka took him along," protesting villagers said adding that on reaching Bakhar naka, they found the man lying unconscious after which cops took him to Dharamsal police station but he died.
Later body of deceased was taken to native village at Dagal and left there by cops and family members waited for entire night under open sky to talk to Administration officers but no one bothered to reach at Dagal and talk with family members, the protesters alleged.
They kept the body of deceased at Solko morh on Kalakote Siot road on Saturday morning and kept road blocked from 9 AM to 4 PM due to which vehicular movement remained close.
Family members raised slogans forjustice and alleged that cops deployed at Bakhar naka acted carelessly causing death of their member for which stern action should be taken against cops.
Later, Additional Deputy Commissioner Kalakote, Krishan Lal and Sub Divisional Police Officer Nowshera Tusif Ahmed reached at the spot and interacted with protesting family members.
The family members called for indepth investigation into the matter, action against cops for carelessness as they kept the man at police naka instead of shifting him to hospital.
The Additional Deputy Commissioner Kalakote and Sub Divisional Police Officer Nowshera assured the protesters that a fair investigation will be conducted into the matter and legal action will also be taken.
Body of deceased was on Saturday evening taken to Community Health Center Kalakote for post mortem examination.
Senior Superintendent of Police Rajouri, Mohammad Aslam said that three police personnel deployed at police naka Bakhar falling under Dharamsal police station have been placed under suspension for carelessness and not taking the man to hospital.
" We have started investigation into the matter and inquest proceedings under CrPC 174 have been initiated," SSP said.