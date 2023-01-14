Rajouri villagers protest against mysterious death of man, block road

" On Friday we came to know that he was lying in an inebriated condition at Siot after which team of police from Bakhar police naka took him along," protesting villagers said adding that on reaching Bakhar naka, they found the man lying unconscious after which cops took him to Dharamsal police station but he died.

Later body of deceased was taken to native village at Dagal and left there by cops and family members waited for entire night under open sky to talk to Administration officers but no one bothered to reach at Dagal and talk with family members, the protesters alleged.