Rajouri villagers protest over accident prone road

Rajouri, Aug 23: People from villages of Rajouri held a protest demonstration over accident prone areas on newly built Nagrota Thathi road.
The villagers held this protest demonstration after an accident on Tuesday evening in which co-driver of a tipper truck lost his life where as driver was critically injured.
The people from this area assembled on the main road Nagrota to Thathi raising slogans against Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana.
They said that this road was constructed recently but the concerned department violated the basic road construction norms and some patches on this road are very much accident prone where width of road is few feet which is not adequate for smooth passage of vehicles.
The agitated people further said that the accident that took place on Tuesday was due to one such narrow patch and this accident prone road is becoming a death trap for the people.
“We demand closure of this road and to take all the necessary measures to check the accident prone areas,” said protesters while demanding an inquiry into the matter.