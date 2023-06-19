Rajouri Windstorm | Restoration of public utilities reviewed

Rajouri: The Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Vikas Kundal chaired a meeting with officials from the Power Development Department (PDD) and Jal Shakti Department to review the status of restoration of public utilities (water, power supply) in the wake of recent windstorm and rain in the district.

During the meeting, the DC directed the officials to ensure the earliest possible restoration of power supply and water supply to affected areas. DC directed for immediate restoration of water and power supply.