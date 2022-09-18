Rajouri’s Walnut finds its way to e-commerce platform

Rajouri, Sep 18: Rajouri Walnut, like Chikri wood, has found its way to e-commerce sites and has been listed on the e-commerce portal, Amazon.
Vikas Kundal, the District Development Commissioner, launched the product on Amazon today.
Assistant Commissioner Revenue Imran Rashid Kataria, District Horticulture Officer Shafqat Mir, and Assistant Director Planning Muhammad Rafi were among those in attendance.
Speaking at the ceremony, the DDC stated that the District Administration is committed to providing the finest platform for farmers to easily market their products.
Underlining the objective behind listing the product on Amazon, the DDC said that the initiative is aimed at providing market linkage to the farmers so that they don't face any inconveniences in selling the walnuts and get good returns.
Highlighting scores of measures being taken by the Government for the welfare of the farmers, he said that dedicated efforts are being made to raise the socio-economic status of the farmers with the launch of a number of farmer-centric schemes from time to time.
"Farmers are motivated to grow cash crops, and we have witnessed bumper crops like strawberry, silk cocoon, walnut etc," he added.
He also assured the farmers that such steps to facilitate them would continue in future also.
“District Rajouri is bestowed with two zones-- subtropical and temperate. We grow crops like citrus and mango in the subtropical zone. In the temperate zone that includes Kotranka Budhal, Thanamandi and Manjakot, walnut harvesting is being done," the DHO stated.
"A premium quality of walnut, Kagzi (paper-shell) walnut, is grown here in different areas of Rajouri, and we motivate farmers to do it in an organic way," he added.