Raksha Bandhan celebrated with cultural zeal in Rajouri

Srinagar: The festival of Raksha Bandhan was on Thursday celebrated with cultural zeal in Rajouri and Poonch districts.

Markets in the districts remained abuzz with shoppers in last two days. People in large number purchased Rakhis, Sweets and other necessary commodities for the festival.

The time period considered best for celebrating the festival when sisters tie Rakhis on wrist of their brothers was from 9 PM on Wednesday evening to07 AM on Thursday morning.

Sweet shops also witnessed a huge rush of customers who purchased sweets and other material to celebrate the occasion.