Rally taken out in Rajouri to promote Bhrashtachar Mukt J&K campaign

Deputy Commissioner Vikas Kundal spearheaded the monumental rally, commencing with a solemn pledge-taking ceremony held at the Sports Stadium in the morning. This visionary initiative aspired to unite the community in a relentless battle against corruption while simultaneously illuminating the empowerment opportunities offered through the Janbhagidari portal. Its core focus is on involving every stratum of society, with special attention directed towards rural communities. Special Gram Sabha meetings have been organized across all Panchayats in the district to cultivate a corruption-free environment in the sacred land of Jammu and Kashmir.