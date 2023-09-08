Rally taken out in Rajouri to promote Bhrashtachar Mukt J&K campaign

Rajouri, Sep 8: To promote the ongoing campaign against corruption and champion the cause of transparent and accountable governance, Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Vikas Kundal today flagged off a grand awareness rally spanning from Rajouri Sports Stadium to the DC Office Rajouri.
This event marked a pivotal moment in the ongoing “Bhrashtachar Mukht J and K Week,” where more than 1000 dedicated participants marched a distance of 2 kilometers on foot, symbolizing their commitment to the cause. The rally culminated at the DC Office Rajouri, resonating with the overarching aim of creating awareness among the masses about Digital India and “Bhrashtachar Mukt J and K Week.” This week-long initiative, celebrated with fervor, will continue to inspire the people of District Rajouri from September 4th to September 10th, 2023.
Deputy Commissioner Vikas Kundal spearheaded the monumental rally, commencing with a solemn pledge-taking ceremony held at the Sports Stadium in the morning. This visionary initiative aspired to unite the community in a relentless battle against corruption while simultaneously illuminating the empowerment opportunities offered through the Janbhagidari portal. Its core focus is on involving every stratum of society, with special attention directed towards rural communities. Special Gram Sabha meetings have been organized across all Panchayats in the district to cultivate a corruption-free environment in the sacred land of Jammu and Kashmir.