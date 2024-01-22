Rajouri, Jan 22: A number of religious events were organised across Rajouri and Poonch districts on Monday to celebrate the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir.

These events were organised in temples both in rural and urban areas with devotees in large numbers taking part. Prayers were offered in these events with special jagrangs and yagans also organised.

Naveen Mahajan, Vishav Hindu Parishad representative Rajouri said that in Rajouri town, religious events were organised in all the temples. Themain events were held at Sanatan Dharam Sabha Rajouri, Ram Mandir Rajouri, Guru Ravi Dass Mandir Rajouri, and Old Shiv Mandir Rajouri.

He informed that thousands of devotees participated in the events besides officers from district and police administration also took part in these.