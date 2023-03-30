Ram Navami celebrated with religious fervour in Rajouri, Poonch

Rajouri: The religious festival of Ram Navami was on Thursday celebrated with fervor across Rajouri and Poonch districts with Jhankis taken out at a number of places.
In Rajouri district, religious events were held both in rural and urban areas with a Jhanki being taken out in Rajouri town that started from Sanatan Dharam Sabha and passed through the main town in which hundreds of people took part.
At Manma Mata ancient cave in Kalakote, thousands of people reached to pay obeisance with special prayers offered in the ancient cave for peace and happiness.
Similarly, a mega religious event was held at Mangla Mata ancient cave of Nowshera which was a two days festival with over twenty thousand devotees from across the region reaching the cave to pay obeisance.
Another such religious event was organised at Katau Mandir Sunderbani in which over ten thousand devotees took part and celebrated the Ram Navami festival.
In Poonch district also, a number of events were held across the district to celebrate Ram Navami in which thousands of devotees took part. Many Jhankis were also organised in different areas of the district under tight security arrangements.