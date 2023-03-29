Ramnavmi Jhanki to be taken out in Rajouri

Addressing a press conference in Rajouri, representatives of Sanatan Dharam Sabha including Anshu Chopra, Nishu Gupta, and others said that Ram Navmi is a pious festival for the Hindu community and is celebrated across the world.

They said that to celebrate the festival, a mega Ramnavmi Jhanki is being taken out in the main town Rajouri on Thursday which shall start from Sanatan Dharam Sabha at 3 PM and will conclude at 6 PM.