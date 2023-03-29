Rajouri, Mar 29: Sanatan Dharam Sabha on Wednesday appealed to traders of Rajouri to keep their business establishments closed for three hours on Thursday and to be a part of Ramnavmi Jhanki to be taken out in Rajouri town on Thursday.
Addressing a press conference in Rajouri, representatives of Sanatan Dharam Sabha including Anshu Chopra, Nishu Gupta, and others said that Ram Navmi is a pious festival for the Hindu community and is celebrated across the world.
They said that to celebrate the festival, a mega Ramnavmi Jhanki is being taken out in the main town Rajouri on Thursday which shall start from Sanatan Dharam Sabha at 3 PM and will conclude at 6 PM.
" Jhanki will move from city chowk, army div gate, main bus stand and will end at Ram Mandir where prayers will be offered," said speakers during the presser who further appealed to traders from across the town to close their business establishments during the Jhanki and be a part of this religious procession.