Range of public issues taken up by deputations with Rajouri Administration

Chief Planning Officer, Mohammad Khurshid was also present during the meeting. One of the primary issues raised during this meeting was the proposed shifting of the tehsil headquarter from Beripatan to Bajnova.

Deputy Commissioner Vikas Kundal attentively listened to all the concerns and demands presented by the delegation. He assures the deputation that the District Administration is unwavering in its commitment to addressing the genuine problems faced by the community.