Range of public issues taken up by deputations with Rajouri Administration

Rajouri, Oct 13: In a proactive move aimed at fostering strong community engagement and addressing the concerns of the people, Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Vikas Kundal, met with a public deputation from Sunderbani. The delegation, led by District Development Council Member, Rajinder Sharma, brought to light a range of issues and demands pertaining to their respective areas.
Chief Planning Officer, Mohammad Khurshid was also present during the meeting. One of the primary issues raised during this meeting was the proposed shifting of the tehsil headquarter from Beripatan to Bajnova.
Deputy Commissioner Vikas Kundal attentively listened to all the concerns and demands presented by the delegation. He assures the deputation that the District Administration is unwavering in its commitment to addressing the genuine problems faced by the community.
The DC underscored the pivotal role played by community participation in the development process. He urged the residents to closely collaborate with the District Administration and keep a vigilant eye on the ongoing developmental activities within their areas. Such active involvement from the public, he noted, is instrumental in driving positive change and achieving the shared vision of progress and prosperity.