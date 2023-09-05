RARS organises capacity building programme

Millets, often called as a poor man’s food, are becoming more and more common all around the world due to their several dietary and therapeutic benefits.

Driven by nutrition, health and climate resilience, special emphasis is made to revive millet cultivation in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. A project on Promotion of Millets and Nutri-cereals under Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP) is sanctioned to SKUAST Jammu under which various field demonstrations and capacity building program are being conducted at various locations of Jammu province. In continuation to this, one day capacity building programme for the farmers of mid hills was organized at village Irwan Khetar to sensitize farmers about the importance of millets as climate resilient crops.