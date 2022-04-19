Reconnaissance of Mughal road to be undertaken

Srinagar, Apr 18: A team of experts and different agencies is scheduled to undertake reconnaissance of historic Mughal road in the coming days.
Colonel M S Sharma of NHIDCL said they have scheduled reconnaissance of the road. “We are getting an avalanche protection team from Chandigarh as well,” he said, adding that the team comprises professionals involved in construction of the road.
He said the purpose of the visit is to study the entire stretch and workout feasibility of the road. “We have to see which alignment has to be taken and how avalanches can be avoided,” he said.