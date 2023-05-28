Recovered hand grenades destroyed in Mendhar

Poonch, May 28: The Army along with police on Sunday destroyed two hand grenades in Mendhar.
These two hand grenades were found in the fields in the Mendhar area on Saturday evening and taken into possession by troops.
Officials said that both these hand grenades were destroyed on Sunday morning with a controlled explosion carried out by an army bomb squad.
A police team from Mendhar police station was also accompanying the army bomb squad with legal proceedings having been conducted into the matter.