Recovery of gold, other stolen property made in Mendhar

Poonch, Feb 21: Jammu and Kashmir Police in Mendhar sub division of Poonch district worked out a theft case and recovered gold and other stolen property.
In an official statement, police said that special teams at police station Mendhar under the supervision of SDPO Mendhar, Sheezan Bhat, were constituted and the teams led by SHO Mendhar Nayaz Ahmed assisted by PSI Sunil Saini after collecting various evidences arrested a suspect Saddam Hussain son of Mohd Afsar resident of Ari Mendhar.
During investigation and questioning, police said the accused was found involved in “case FIR 12/2023 U/Ss 457, 380 IPC of Police Station Mendhar.”
During questioning, the accused confessed of his involvement in the crime and on his disclosure the gold and other property has been recovered which is over two lakh rupees in value.