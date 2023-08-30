Pir Panjal

Recruitment rally on August 3

Rajouri, Aug 29: Indian Army is going to conduct a porter recruitment rally at Bhimber Gali on August 3 for which invitations have been called from aspirants. 

The recruitment of porters will be made for a period of six months starting from September 20..

Army in its notification has mentioned that this recruitment will be conducted at old artillery ground at Bhimber Gali on August 3 and aspirants can submit their application alongwith some documents that include voter identity card, PAN card, Aadhar card, character certificate from village sarpanch, police verification and residential certificate.

A similar recruitment will be conducted at Jhangar army battalion ground in Nowshera which will be of three days starting from 31st August.

