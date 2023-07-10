Relief material provided to landslide hit people in Surankote

Poonch, July 10: Deputy Commissioner Poonch, Yasin M. Choudhary today visited a landslide that hit Dhundak village in tehsil Surankote to assess the damage caused to the houses.
Tehsildar Surakote, Mohammad Akbar, and concerned executive engineers accompanied the Deputy Commissioner.
Two houses were damaged when they were hit by landslides triggered by incessant rains. The Deputy Commissioner met with the affected families and distributed relief material provided by the District Red Cross Society. He also assured additional relief to the families under SDRF within days.
During the visit, the Deputy Commissioner also inspected the ongoing work of the NABARD Road from Sanai Phambra Modh to Nari Dhundak. He gave a slew of directions to improve the quality of work and ensure that the road is constructed within the stipulated time frame.
The Sarpanch of the concerned Panchayat also apprised the Deputy Commissioner of various problems faced by the local people. The Deputy Commissioner gave a patient hearing and asked the concerned departments to address the problems in a time-bound manner.
Meanwhile, the District Development Commissioner also conducted a surprise visit to the site of the NABARD road construction project at Harni. The 7km road from Kasyote Harmutha to Gursai Mughalan is being constructed to improve surface connectivity in the region. During the visit, the DC inspected the culvert point where a buffalo died due to the contractor’s negligence during heavy rainfall.
The DC was accompanied by Tehsildar Mendhar, Rahul Baskotra, Sarpanch Sameena Aras Khan local Nambaadar and other civil society members.
The locals and officials apprised the Deputy Commissioner about the status of the construction of the NABARD road and other issues. Later, the DC inspected the ongoing construction work of the sports stadium at the village Harni. He directed the contractor to expedite the pace of work of the stadium. He also instructed the Executive Engineer of PWD to complete the work of the NABARD road within the stipulated time frame, including the culvert, for the benefit of the general public.
The DC issued directions to the officers for continuous monitoring of water levels and dissemination of real-time warnings to all agencies to prevent any untoward incidents due to heavy rainfall.
Later, the DC visited the Ziarat Chotey Shah in Mendhar, where he paid his respects and participated in the Urs. He also reviewed the developmental works in the shrine.
The public appreciated the efforts of the Deputy Commissioner and hoped that the NABARD road and the sports stadium will be completed on time to provide better connectivity and recreational facilities to the people of the region.