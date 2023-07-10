Relief material provided to landslide hit people in Surankote

During the visit, the Deputy Commissioner also inspected the ongoing work of the NABARD Road from Sanai Phambra Modh to Nari Dhundak. He gave a slew of directions to improve the quality of work and ensure that the road is constructed within the stipulated time frame.

The Sarpanch of the concerned Panchayat also apprised the Deputy Commissioner of various problems faced by the local people. The Deputy Commissioner gave a patient hearing and asked the concerned departments to address the problems in a time-bound manner.