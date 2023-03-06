Religious procession of Bhairo Jhanki continues in Rajouri

Rajouri, Mar 6: Under tight security arrangements, traditional Bhairo Jhanki continued in Jawahar Nagar locality of Rajouri where it was taken out for the fourth time since February 28.
The final phase of Bhairo Jhanki will be taken out in both Jawahar Nagar and main town Rajouri on Wednesday when the festival of Holi will be celebrated.
On Monday, Bhairo Jhanki started from Akhara Mandir of Jawahar Nagar and culminated back in the temple after passing from the main market.
Thousands of people drawn from all walks of life gathered to participate in the procession which is a traditional practice of Rajouri going on from the last five decades.
Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Vikas Kundal along with Additional SP Rajouri Vivek Shekhar Sharma also attended the procession and met with the members of Bhairo Committee ensuring every possible support of administration in conducting the decades old tradition in Rajouri town.