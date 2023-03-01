Religious procession of Bhairo Jhanki taken out in Rajouri town

Rajouri, Mar 1: Traditional and historic Bhairo Jhanki was on Wednesday taken out in the main market of Rajouri with thousands of people taking part in it.
The week-long Bhairo Jhanki festival before Holi started in Rajouri town on Monday with Jhanki taken out in Jawahar Nagar while the procession was taken out in the main market today.
Thousands of people participated in the Bhairo Jhanki and celebrated the festival of decades old traditional practice. Senior Superintendent of Police Rajouri Mohammad Aslam also attended the procession who inaugurated it from Devi Dwara temple.