Religious procession taken out in Rajouri

Rajouri, Feb 27: More than five decades old traditional Bhairo Jhanki festival has started in border town Rajouri with thousands of people drawn from all walks of life taking part part in the jhanki on day one.
Terming Bhairo Jhanki as a live example of communal harmony in the present era, the members of organising committees said that this procession is a traditional practice of fighting against epidemics and drought.
Police on the other hand have made all necessary arrangements of security for smooth conduct of Jhanki in Rajouri town and to help people to celebrate this decades old traditional practice.
On Monday, Bhairo Jhanki was taken out in the Jawahar Nagar area of Rajouri town starting from Akhara Mandir and passing through Jawahar Nagar market.
The Jhanki will now be organised in the main market of Rajouri town on Wednesday.