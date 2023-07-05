Renowned orthopedic surgeon honoured

Rajouri, July 5: Renowned orthopedic surgeon from Rajouri Dr. Shalinder Sharma, who passed away six months ago, has been rewarded for his exemplary social services by Rotary Club Rajouri.
Dr. Shalinder Sharma was a part of Rotary Club Rajouri Grand and worked for social causes and took many steps for social upliftment be it in terms of adoption of government schools for infrastructure development, holding medical camps and extending help to poor patients in available medical treatment.
Rotary Club Rajouri Grand in its statement said that Dr. Shalinder Sharma was not only a prominent personality of society and medical fields but was the person who always stood first in the queue to help needy people and take steps of social upliftment.
The club further remembered Dr. Sharma for his social services terming his demise as an irreparable loss that can never be overcome.