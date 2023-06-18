Renowned spiritual leader of Rajouri passes away

Rajouri: Renowned spiritual leader and religious personality, Sayeed Muzaffar Hussain Shah, popularly called as Barevi Wale Baji Sahab, passed away on Sunday, spreading a wave of sadness in the region.

Shah was spiritually followed by a large number of devotees in Jammu and Kashmir, especially in Pir Panjal region, with a large number of people visiting the shrine at Barevi Kalakote.

The annual Urs at the shrine called Barehvi Wale Baji Sahab is convened on January 10 to 11 every year in which a huge gathering of devotees is witnessed.

His last rites are likely to be performed on Monday.