Repair work of major bridge in Rajouri kick starts

Rajouri, Dec 27: The Department of Roads and Buildings (Public Works Department) has kick started the repair work for Abdullah bridge.

The traffic has been suspended on the bridge and has been diverted through a new bridge that was thrown open recently.

The Abdullah bridge is a main bridge that connects Gujjar Mandi with the main bus stand and is the most busiest bridge of Rajouri town.

Recently a new bridge has been constructed at the site which was thrown open for traffic last month after which Roads and Buildings department has started work to repair the old bridge.