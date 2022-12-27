Repair work of major bridge in Rajouri kick starts

Rajouri, Dec 27: The Department of Roads and Buildings (Public Works Department) has kick started the repair work for Abdullah bridge.
The traffic has been suspended on the bridge and has been diverted through a new bridge that was thrown open recently.
The Abdullah bridge is a main bridge that connects Gujjar Mandi with the main bus stand and is the most busiest bridge of Rajouri town.
Recently a new bridge has been constructed at the site which was thrown open for traffic last month after which Roads and Buildings department has started work to repair the old bridge.
Officials said that funds have been sanctioned by Government for repairing base of bridge.
They said that work has been kick started and executing contractor has been asked to complete the work in a time bound manner.
Councillor of area from municipal council Rajouri, Rajesh Gupta said that this project was the need of hour to ensure that old bridge remains in good condition for movement of vehicles.
He said that work is being executed on fast track basis to ensure that it gets completed within stipulated time period.