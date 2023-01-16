Republic Day arrangements reviewed in Doda

Doda, Jan 16: Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Doda, Dr. Ravi Kumar Bharti today chaired a meeting to review the arrangements for the celebration of Republic Day- 2023, here at the conference hall of the DC office.
The meeting was informed that the main function would be held at Sport Stadium. The function will start with the Shehnai Wadan at 7.30 AM in the morning by the District Information Centre Doda.
It was also given out that contingents of JKP, JKAP, CRPF, Forest Protection Force, NCC Senior and Junior Division and various government and private schools shall participate in the event. The ADC directed all the departments to make the assigned arrangements and submit the list of participants to the designated Committee well in time.
The departments were asked to replace the National Flags with new tricolours at their offices by duly following Flag Code. ADC also directed to illuminate all the government offices across the district with Tricolour lights from 24th of January to 27th of January.
It was informed that a committee constituted under the headship of ADDC Doda shall screen the cultural activities at the venue of the program.