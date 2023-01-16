Republic Day arrangements reviewed in Doda

Doda, Jan 16: Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Doda, Dr. Ravi Kumar Bharti today chaired a meeting to review the arrangements for the celebration of Republic Day- 2023, here at the conference hall of the DC office.

The meeting was informed that the main function would be held at Sport Stadium. The function will start with the Shehnai Wadan at 7.30 AM in the morning by the District Information Centre Doda.