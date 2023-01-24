Republic Day full dress rehearsal conducted in Rajouri, Poonch
Poonch, Jan 24: The full dress rehearsal for Republic Day celebrations were held in Rajouri and Poonch districts on Tuesday.
In an official statement, the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day celebrations concluded successfully in Rajouri on Tuesday and it was conducted under the overall supervision of the District Magistrate, Vikas Kundal.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Sachin Dev Singh took salute at an impressive march past of contingents drawn from the Police, CRPF, Forest Protection Force, NCC, and students from various educational institutions, in addition to the Police Band in the District Police Lines.
At Poonch, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Tahir Mustafa Malik took salute and hoisted National Flag at the full dress rehearsal in Sports Stadium Poonch.
Additional Deputy Commissioner expressed satisfaction over the performance of parade contingents and arrangements put in place for the celebrations of the National Day.
Students from various government and private schools of Poonch city and its peripheries presented a cultural show.
Additional SP Poonch Mushim Ahmed was accompanying him during the rehearsal.