Republic Day full dress rehearsal conducted in Rajouri, Poonch

In an official statement, the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day celebrations concluded successfully in Rajouri on Tuesday and it was conducted under the overall supervision of the District Magistrate, Vikas Kundal.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Sachin Dev Singh took salute at an impressive march past of contingents drawn from the Police, CRPF, Forest Protection Force, NCC, and students from various educational institutions, in addition to the Police Band in the District Police Lines.