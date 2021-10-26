Rescue operation in Rajouri, Reasi upper reaches to trace 2 missing men

Rajouri, Oct 26: Army and police have jointly launched a rescue operation in snow clad upper reaches of Rajouri and Reasi districts to trace two men who have gone missing somewhere in the area.
They have gone missing after heavy rainfall and snowfall struck the ridges three days ago.
The two men belong to Targain village of Rajouri'sKotranka tehsil and left towards Shopian on October 22 to sell some goats there but neither reached their destination nor returned home.
Officials identified the missing persons as Khadim Shah (38) of HassoteChassana, at present Targain, and Javed Shah (23) of TargainKotranka.
" This is the second day of the rescue operation. Separate police teams from Budhal and Chasana have been on job since October 25 along with the Army," Superintendent of Police Rajouri, SheemaNabiQasba said.
Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Rajesh K Shavan said a chopper has been requisitioned for this operation.