Rescuers reach nomads stuck in upper reaches of J&K

Rajouri, June 23: The joint rescue teams of army and J&K Police on Thursday reached the nomads from J&K's Rajouri district stranded in the upper reaches of Pir Panjal and Kashmir valley due to recent snowfall.
As per officials, the nomads belonging to different villages of Rajouri district have migrated to the upper reaches of Pir Panjal region as well as Kashmir valley and there was an apprehension that they could be trapped in snow at three different locations. Among these three locations, one was in Kulgam district of Kashmir, another in Shopian district of Kashmir and the 3rd in Chassana tehsil of Reasi district.
The rescue teams of district administrations of Shopian and Kulgam managed to established contact with the nomads in the districts on Wednesday evening. As for the nomads in the upper reaches and dhoks in Chassana area of Reasi district, the rescuers dispatched from three separate locations reached them on Thursday afternoon after trekking for over 10 km, an official said. He said that Army teams provided basics including dry ration, blankets and medicine to the nomads and also inquired about their well being.
Assistant Commissioner Revenue Rajouri, Imran Rashid, who is nodal officer for the operation, told Greater Kashmir that all the nomads who are present in areas that had received snowfall are safe with no loss of life reported so far. "There could be loss of their livestock but it is not clear at this point of time and it will take time." AC Revenue said.