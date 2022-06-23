Rescuers reach nomads stuck in upper reaches of J&K

The rescue teams of district administrations of Shopian and Kulgam managed to established contact with the nomads in the districts on Wednesday evening. As for the nomads in the upper reaches and dhoks in Chassana area of Reasi district, the rescuers dispatched from three separate locations reached them on Thursday afternoon after trekking for over 10 km, an official said. He said that Army teams provided basics including dry ration, blankets and medicine to the nomads and also inquired about their well being.