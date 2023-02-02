Residents of Poonch village rue lack of basic facilities

Poonch Mandi: The people of a locality in Saujiyan Khet, a border village of Tehsil Mandi of Poonch district, are still waiting for basic facilities of life even in this advanced age.

The residents of the area have said that neither electricity is being provided to the people in their locality nor there is the availability of clean drinking water.

Hitting out at PRIs, locals said that the Government provided solar lights but they were not supplied in houses which are yet not connected with power supply. Local residents Mohammad Aslam, Shabbir Ahmed and Mushtaq Ahmed said that their area faces an ordeal.