Residents of Rajouri seek use of proper material in construction of vital bridge

Rajouri: People of Rajouri have expressed concern over the poor quality of work in construction of a bridge at Nagrota on Rajouri-Budhal road.
Locals of the area assembled at the bridge construction site and demanded a check on work quality for this road.
Locals including social activist PS Kaka said that a new bridge is being constructed at Nagrota on BRO road between Rajouri and Budhal as the vehicles are presently passing through a temporary path built from near the river stream.
They said that in filling the base of the bridge, BRO is using “soft stone which is liable for breakage” which will compromise the quality of bridge construction.
The locals also said that Nagrota bridge is a vital one on Rajouri Budhal road and the work of this important bridge is going at a snail’s pace for a long time and now when the concerned department has started the work use of soft stones is a concern.
“Recently water overflowed from the site of the road at this place due to which the road remained closed for 3 hours last week,” local resident PS Kaka said.
“A black colour soft stone found in Rajouri is being used for filling the base of this bridge and we fear that this stone material will break in small pieces in time.”
The locals asked the department concerned to conduct a quality check of work at this project.
Site official from BRO on being contacted said that very less quantity of soft stones have been used in work and there is no risk at all.
However, locals contested his claim, asking higher authorities to look into the matter.