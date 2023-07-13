Residents of Rajouri seek use of proper material in construction of vital bridge

Rajouri: People of Rajouri have expressed concern over the poor quality of work in construction of a bridge at Nagrota on Rajouri-Budhal road.

Locals of the area assembled at the bridge construction site and demanded a check on work quality for this road.

Locals including social activist PS Kaka said that a new bridge is being constructed at Nagrota on BRO road between Rajouri and Budhal as the vehicles are presently passing through a temporary path built from near the river stream.

They said that in filling the base of the bridge, BRO is using “soft stone which is liable for breakage” which will compromise the quality of bridge construction.

The locals also said that Nagrota bridge is a vital one on Rajouri Budhal road and the work of this important bridge is going at a snail’s pace for a long time and now when the concerned department has started the work use of soft stones is a concern.