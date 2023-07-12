Residents of Rajouri villages seek probe over poor quality of road construction work

The locals said that this road that falls under PMGSY has been constructed recently and its completion was done last year only but this road is dilapidated within a few months which shows poor quality of work done.

They stated that over ten thousand people travel on this road which not only connects more than 10 villages with the district headquarters but it also connects the district headquarter with the Line of Control Keri area while more than 20 link roads further start from this main road.