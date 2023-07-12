Residents of Rajouri villages seek probe over poor quality of road construction work
Rajouri, July 12: Residents of Dassal and Palullian villages near Rajouri remain riled as the main PMGSY road from Dassal to Keri via Palullian is dilapidated within a few months of its completion.
People have now demanded the government to conduct a probe into the utilisation of funds meant for this project accusing poor quality of work.
Locals from Dassal and Palullian assembled at Dassal Gali on Wednesday and put forth their concern towards Dassal to Keri road that connects villages including Dassal, Dassal Seeran, Dassal Jattan, Mehari, Palullian, Dhara Sambla, Keri, Namblan, Sohana, Panjal with district headquarter Rajouri.
The locals said that this road that falls under PMGSY has been constructed recently and its completion was done last year only but this road is dilapidated within a few months which shows poor quality of work done.
They stated that over ten thousand people travel on this road which not only connects more than 10 villages with the district headquarters but it also connects the district headquarter with the Line of Control Keri area while more than 20 link roads further start from this main road.
"Work of this road was completed at the end of last year but within a few months of completion of this work the road has turned dilapidated," the locals said.
They accused PMGSY of poor quality work done on the road and demanded the Jammu and Kashmir Government to probe the utilisation of funds meant for this project and to fix responsibility on engineers for allowing poor quality work to be done during construction of the road.