Pir Panjal
Residents seek adherence to norms in construction of vital Rajouri road
Rajouri: People from Darhali bridge and Aitti localities near Rajouri town have called for proper adherence of the road survey in the construction of Rajouri Thanamandi Surankote road.
The local residents said that project for upgradition of road from Rajouri to Surankote via Thanamandi is going on under Border Roads Organisation (BRO.
They said that there was some delay in construction of road from Darhali bridge to Darhali Morh and now the work has been started.
“We demand that only approved survey should be followed and new alignment of road should be only as per approved survey,” they said.
Locals of the area also warned of protest if any deviation is made from approved survey which will be against the interest of people.