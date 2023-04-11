Restoration of Mughal Road expected to complete in next two days

Poonch, April 11: The restoration work on the historic Mughal Road connecting Kashmir valley with the Poonch district of Pir Panjal region is nearing completion and is expected to finish in next two days. However, the restoration is being delayed due to landslides at various places.
Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) Mughal Road Rana Iqbal told Greater kashmir that the work is in full swing. He added that the snow has been cleared and debris is being removed from a few places.
Mughal Road connects Shopian district of Kashmir valley with Poonch district of Jammu Division. An important lifeline for the people of the area has been closed for months due to heavy snowfall and landslides. The restoration work started last month and is now nearing completion.
The delay in the restoration of the Mughal Road causes a lot of trouble for the local people. Along with the transportation of essential goods and commodities, the movement of people has also been affected by the road closure, while the patients are also facing many kinds of problems.
Iqbal said that the restoration work will be completed in the next two days. Officials are working tirelessly to ensure the road is reopened as soon as possible.
Meanwhile, locals are eagerly waiting for the reopening of the historic road, which will boost tourism as well as business and commercial activities in the region.