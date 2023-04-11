Restoration of Mughal Road expected to complete in next two days

Poonch, April 11: The restoration work on the historic Mughal Road connecting Kashmir valley with the Poonch district of Pir Panjal region is nearing completion and is expected to finish in next two days. However, the restoration is being delayed due to landslides at various places.

Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) Mughal Road Rana Iqbal told Greater kashmir that the work is in full swing. He added that the snow has been cleared and debris is being removed from a few places.

Mughal Road connects Shopian district of Kashmir valley with Poonch district of Jammu Division. An important lifeline for the people of the area has been closed for months due to heavy snowfall and landslides. The restoration work started last month and is now nearing completion.