Restrictions imposed in Rajouri town after land dispute

Rajouri, Sep 09: Fearing law and order problems, the district administration imposed precautionary restrictions under CrPC 144 in parts of Rajouri town on Friday.
An official told Greater Kashmir that the district magistrate Rajouri issued an order under CrPC 144 and asked the police to implement restrictions in letter and spirit.
He said that the movement of vehicles has also been stopped in some parts of the town to ensure proper maintenance of law and order.
Locals said that police vehicles were making rounds in the town asking people not to unnecessarily venture out on the roads.
The situation in Rajouri town has been tense since Thursday morning after a dispute between two communities over a piece of land.
Officials said that there were apprehensions of a protest after Friday prayers today. “To prevent a situation, the restrictions have been imposed in the town,” said the official.