Revenue official orders demarcation of Poonch hospital to check for any encroachments

Srinagar, Feb 17: The Tehsildar of Haveli has ordered for demarcation of district hospital, Poonch after the hospital authorities suspected that "a big chunk of land has been encroached apparently."

Anjum Bashir Khan Khattak, tehsildar Haveli, stated that Medical Superintendent of District Hospital Pooch has requested for a demarcation of the hospital land as 52 Kanals and 5 Marlas of land is recorded in the name of the hospital but on ground "it seems that a big chunk of land has been encroached apparently."

"Therefore keeping in view the fact that the matter is of critical and complex nature and such needs to be addressed on priority, consequently a commission of Revenue officials is hereby constituted to conduct demarcation of the said land and submit a detailed report vis-à-vis the encroachments, if any," Khan said in the order issued on Thursday.