Revising of environmental plan

Rajouri, Oct 13: Deputy Commissioner, Vikas Kundal, presided over a crucial meeting aimed at revising the district environment plan to bolster conservation measures.
The meeting covered a wide range of issues including the current status and action plan for solid waste management, plastic waste collection centers, construction and demolition waste, biomedical waste management, implementation of barcodes on biomedical waste, wastewater treatment, hazardous waste management, e-waste management, water quality management plans, and the identification of Effluent Treatment Plants (ETPs) and Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs).