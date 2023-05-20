Road connecting several border villages in Rajouri lies in shambles

Residents have appealed for its upgradation. The road falls under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY) starting from Tandwal Bridge on the Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch National Highway ends at Sohana.

Passing through villages Mubarak Pura, Mankote, and Palullian, this road connects many villages that include Mubarak Pura, Keriyan, Lambi Tandi, Kanakote, Mankote, Ninga Nar, Sadhyal, Moonga Wali Gali with seven other link roads also originating from it.