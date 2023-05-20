Road connecting several border villages in Rajouri lies in shambles

Rajouri, May 20: The main road connecting over half a dozen border villages in Rajouri lies in shambles even as thousands of people use it for daily movement.
Residents have appealed for its upgradation. The road falls under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY) starting from Tandwal Bridge on the Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch National Highway ends at Sohana.
Passing through villages Mubarak Pura, Mankote, and Palullian, this road connects many villages that include Mubarak Pura, Keriyan, Lambi Tandi, Kanakote, Mankote, Ninga Nar, Sadhyal, Moonga Wali Gali with seven other link roads also originating from it.
Locals of the area said that the road was blacktopped in 2018-19 and has turned dilapidated with more than half of its stretch lying now in shambles. The broken state of the road, particularly potholes, makes it accident-prone, especially for two-wheelers.
“This is the main road that connects over half a dozen villages considered as border villages and a busy road in the area as seven to eight link roads originate from it,” said Bhushan Kumar Sharma, a resident of Mankote village, who called for its upgradation.
Kabir Hussain, another local, sought immediate blacktopping of this important road to improve its condition stating that over four thousand people traveling on this road suffer problems.
The locals further informed that after the intervention of Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, some portion of the road was repaired and badly dilapidated areas have been improved but the condition of the overall stretch of the road is dilapidated and there is a need to repair it.
On being contacted, Rajouri Division Executive Engineer of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna said that an estimate for the road has been prepared and submitted to higher authorities for its upgradation.
He further said that road repair work will be taken up as and when the funds are made available.