Road from GHSS Degwar to New Betar Bridge | Construction work to start soon: Govt

The bridge is not fully functional as a 1080 mtr stretch connecting the bridge with main road is yet to be up-graded/constructed. The inhabitants of the area were demanding immediate completion/up-gradation of 1080 Mtr stretch between right approach of the bridge to the Higher Secondary School Degwar to make the bridge fully functional and traffic worthy.

The residents of Degwar village have expressed great happiness over the efforts of the district administration for the construction of this road. "We hope that there will be more developmental works in the area and the people will gain confidence that the current administration is executing works as per the aspirations of the people," they said.