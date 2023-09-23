Road from Khawas to Treru continues to remain blocked

Rajouri: The vital road link connecting Khawas tehsil headquarter with Treru and other parts of Kalakote sub division remains closed for last 28 days.

The road was blocked after a landslide damaged some portion of it. The road restoration work was taken up three days ago and is yet to bring positive result. The road falls under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY) and it connects Khawas tehsil headquarter with Treru Moughla of Kalakote sub division and people from entire Khawas tehsil use to follow this road to move towards Kalakote sub division, Teryath tehsil or even to Jammu.

The local population of the area said that this viral road link is lying blocked from last 28 days and people of entire Khawas tehsil are affected by it.

Lucky Thakur and other locals of the area said that whole tehsil area is deprived of many basic needs and facilities without transportation.

“We request to the administration to please take strict action to restore the said road as soon as possible,” they said.

The locals added that two days ago PMGSY took up the work for restoration of road and a temporary track was built but work has been left midway and no further work has been executed and it is yet to be completed.