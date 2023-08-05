Road in Makot yet to get completed

Rajouri: The construction work of a road which was started 10 years ago is yet to get completed in Makot village of Rajouri.

People of the area have urged the Jammu and Kashmir Government to take nessary action in this direction.

Villagers of the area said that a road was built under MGNREGA in Makot village near Rajouri and this road was being constructed to connect famous religious tourist site Shiv Parivar cave with highway.

The villagers further said that the work for construction of this road was started almost a decade ago and about 70 percent of the work was completed but the remaining work has not been taken up.

Inder Jeet Sharma, a local villager said that initially the road work was taken up to build a tractor road and proper pathway and it was assured that the road will later be converted into a motorable one. However, he said, the villagers are still waiting to get a motorable road.

"Although we have two more roads in the village but this road has an immense importance as it will provide connectivity to almost 50 households," Sharma said.