Pir Panjal
Road link between Rajouri, Reasi closed after heavy landslide
Rajouri, July 28: An important road link between Rajouri, Reasi and Ramban districts called as Budhal Mahore Gool road was closed after a massive landslide near zero morh of Chassana in Reasi district.
An advisory has also been issued by the administration asking people not to travel on this road till it is restored.
Officials told that a massive landslide occurred at Zero Morh, Chassana in Reasi district and a big portion of land fell in deep gorge with main stretch of road, approximately 50 meters, also came in this slide. This major landslide happened on Thursday evening amid rainfall in the area.