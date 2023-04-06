Rotary Club Rajouri hands over upgraded school building to authorities

President Rotary Club Rajouri Grand assured the school faculty that in the future the club will also provide other facilities to the school and help the students from time to time.

He also informed that Rotarian and renowned Orthopedic Surgeon of the region Dr. Shalinder Sharma, who left this world two months ago, remained at the forefront in efforts for the upliftment of the school.

Tributes were also paid to Dr. Shalinder Sharma during the event held in the school.

Other members present on the occasion included the Secretary of Club Rtn. Rajesh Sharma, Rtn Lokesh Bakshi, Rtn. Rakesh Gupta, Rtn. Dr. Vidushi Badayal, Rtn. Dr.Sachin Vaid, Rtn. Umesh Sharma and others.