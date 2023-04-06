Rotary Club Rajouri hands over upgraded school building to authorities

Rajouri: In order to provide better facilities to students for their studies and to create a trademark of the good school building, Rotary Club Rajouri Grand has upgraded a classroom of Government Boys Middle School Jawahar Nagar which was handed over to the school management on Thursday.
Representatives of Rotary Club Rajouri Grand informed that in order to strengthen the infrastructure in government schools under Teach India Programme by Rotary International, Rotary Club Rajouri Grand has adopted Government Middle School Jawahar Nagar and renovated one room as a modern classroom besides providing white board and fifteen desks. The modern classroom was handed over to school management during a programme held in the school campus under the presidentship of Rtn. Amarderp Singh.
President Rotary Club Rajouri Grand assured the school faculty that in the future the club will also provide other facilities to the school and help the students from time to time.
He also informed that Rotarian and renowned Orthopedic Surgeon of the region Dr. Shalinder Sharma, who left this world two months ago, remained at the forefront in efforts for the upliftment of the school.
Tributes were also paid to Dr. Shalinder Sharma during the event held in the school.
Other members present on the occasion included the Secretary of Club Rtn. Rajesh Sharma, Rtn Lokesh Bakshi, Rtn. Rakesh Gupta, Rtn. Dr. Vidushi Badayal, Rtn. Dr.Sachin Vaid, Rtn. Umesh Sharma and others.