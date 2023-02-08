Rs 10 lakh reward announced on information about terrorists in Rajouri

Rajouri: Jammu and Kashmir police in Rajouri district have started an aggressive dissemination of advisory over the presence of terrorists in the region announcing a reward of 10 lakh rupees for information on presence of terrorists.
Police on Tuesday had issued an advisory for people in which it was informed that the terrorists who carried out January 1 terror attack in Dhangri village of Rajouri are still hiding in upper reaches in the district and can plot for any other terror strike.
People facilitating them have been warned of stern action while police have announced that anyone providing information about terrorists will be provided with the reward of rupees 10 lakh along with some other rewards by the government.
On Wednesday, police in border district Rajouri started a massive dissemination of this advisory with dozens of police vehicles mounted with Public Address system patrolling areas to make announcement of this advisory.
Officials said that vehicles of Station House Officers (SHOs) and Police Post Incharges patrolled areas of Rajouri district and were heard playing the advisory of police while people were asked to listen to the advisory.
The announcement of this advisory has also been made in several areas where suspected terror activities have taken place in the recent past.
Pertinent to mention here that the security apparatus in the border district Rajouri has been put on the highest state of alertness after the January 1 terror attack in Dhangri village that resulted in the death of seven people and injuries to fourteen others.