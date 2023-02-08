Rs 10 lakh reward announced on information about terrorists in Rajouri

Rajouri: Jammu and Kashmir police in Rajouri district have started an aggressive dissemination of advisory over the presence of terrorists in the region announcing a reward of 10 lakh rupees for information on presence of terrorists.

Police on Tuesday had issued an advisory for people in which it was informed that the terrorists who carried out January 1 terror attack in Dhangri village of Rajouri are still hiding in upper reaches in the district and can plot for any other terror strike.

People facilitating them have been warned of stern action while police have announced that anyone providing information about terrorists will be provided with the reward of rupees 10 lakh along with some other rewards by the government.