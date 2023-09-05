RTA approves 133 route permits in Rajouri to enhance commuter safety

The meeting, attended by Additional Superintendent of Police, Vivek Shekhar and Assistant Regional Transport Officer, Pawan Sharma, delved into extensive discussions regarding the safety and well-being of commuters within the district.

In a proactive move to curb overloading and reduce the occurrence of road accidents, the RTA reviewed and approved a total of 133 permits out of 177 proposals. These permits will be allocated to selected applicants with the overarching goal of improving road safety conditions.