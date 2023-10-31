Run for unity held in Poonch on UT Foundation Day

Poonch: In commemoration of the 5th anniversary of J&K UT Foundation Day and the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Poonch district administration and district Police organised a ‘Run for Unity’ rally in Poonch to observe the National Unity Day (Rashtriya Ekta Diwas-2023).

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the rally aimed to pay tribute to the 'Iron Man of India' and promote the values of national unity and togetherness among the citizens, especially the youth.

Deputy Commissioner Poonch, Yasin M Choudhary, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vinay Kumar Sharma, and Additional Deputy Commissioner Poonch Tahir Mustafa Malik accompanied the rally.