Rusted ammunition recovered in J&K's Rajouri

Quoting the officials, news agency GNS reported that at about 7 PM on Wednesday evening, a police party recovered an envelope concealed under a boulder in Targain Jalamang which was kept by "some unknown ANEs (Anti-national elements)".

During search of the envelope, officials said, 25 rusted rounds of LMG and a broken magazine were found.

A case vide FIR number 104/21 under sections 120-B/121/122 IPC, 7/25 IA Act has been registered in this regard, they further said.