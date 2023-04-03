Safety audit of 1722 government schools sought in Rajouri

The DC said that the audit report will identify any unsafe buildings and that a plan for repair and renovation will be prepared to address the identified issues.

He directed the officials to complete the safety audit within 15 days.

Kundal further added that the safety audit will be carried out in a transparent manner with the involvement of all stakeholders, including parents, students, teachers, and community members. He also emphasised the need to ensure that the safety audit is completed within the stipulated time frame.