Safety audit of 1722 government schools sought in Rajouri

Rajouri, Apr 3: Deputy Commissioner, Vikas Kundal has ordered a safety audit of all 1,722 government schools in the district.
The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by him to discuss the safety and security of students in schools today.
The safety audit will assess the safety and security arrangements in schools, including fire safety, electrical safety, structural safety, and toilet and drinking water facilities.
The aim is to identify any safety hazards or shortcomings and take corrective measures to ensure the safety and security of students.
The Deputy Commissioner said that the safety audit will help in identifying safety hazards and shortcomings and that corrective measures will be taken to ensure the safety and security of students.
The DC said that the audit report will identify any unsafe buildings and that a plan for repair and renovation will be prepared to address the identified issues.
He directed the officials to complete the safety audit within 15 days.
Kundal further added that the safety audit will be carried out in a transparent manner with the involvement of all stakeholders, including parents, students, teachers, and community members. He also emphasised the need to ensure that the safety audit is completed within the stipulated time frame.
The safety audit of schools is part of the district administration's efforts to ensure the safety and security of students in schools. The initiative is also in line with the government's vision of providing safe and secure learning environments for students.
The meeting was attended by Chief Planning Officer, Mohammad Khurshid; Superintending Engineer PWD, Kamal Kishore Gupta; AEEs, and officials of the Education Department.